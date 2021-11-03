Below Freezing Temperatures Expected Tonight & Thursday Night!

As the clouds clear out tonight and the winds go calm, overnight temperatures are going to plummet quickly. A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of West Tennessee tonight. Some 20s are expected north of Jackson. There is some warmer weather on the way though for the weekend. Catch the latest details on the cold and what you can do to help be more prepared for the cold coming up here.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of West Tennessee for Wednesday Night! Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. According to the National Weather Service:

Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will decrease tonight as a weak disturbance will move away from the region overnight. Winds are expected to go calm and as the skies clear out overnight, temperatures will fall quickly. Most of the region will see lows fall down to around 30° by sunrise. Some locations north of Madison county could fall into the upper 20s overnight.

THURSDAY:

After a chilly start to the day, highs will reach the mid 50s by the afternoon and the sun is expected to come out in the mid morning and stick around for several days starting on Thursday. The winds are going to continue coming out of the north keeping the temperatures down and with the clear skies, we could see temperatures dropping down to the low 30s or uppers 20s overnight. Frost will be likely and we probably will see a freeze warning issued as well. We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses.

FRIDAY:

Morning lows are expected to start around freezing on Friday and near freezing temperatures are expected again Friday night. Highs on Friday will not be too bad and with all the sunshine that is likely, highs could reach the mid to upper 50s. The winds on Friday will continue to come out of the northeast but we should be dry for any outdoor activities on Friday. It will be cold for high school football games with temperatures likely in the 40s for the games.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine and mild weather is on the way for the upcoming weekend. The winds will change from the north on Saturday to the southwest on Sunday. This change in the wind direction could bring some 60s back this weekend. Rain is not expected but both mornings should be quite cold again. Saturday morning we will be in the low to mid 30s and Sunday morning we will be in the upper 30s to near 40°. The warming pattern looks to continue into next week as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Very nice weather is expected to return for the first half of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to approach or top the 70° mark. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will stick around until late in the day on Tuesday. The next system is expected to bring some rain showers and possibly some storms to West Tennessee Tuesday night into Wednesday. Morning lows should stay in the 40s to start the week but could reach the 50s by Wednesday morning due to the increasing clouds and moisture to the area.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

