Catherine Watkins Henderson, age 90, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and wife of the late Everett “Bud” Henderson, departed this life Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021 at Hearthside Senior Living in Collierville.

Catherine was born March 25, 1931 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the daughter of the late Cecil Morris Watkins and Clara Elizabeth Harkay Watkins. She received her bachelor’s degree from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee and also attended Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee. Catherine taught primary education for over 40 years before her retirement in 1993 and was married October 30, 1989 to Everett “Bud” Henderson who preceded her in death on November 4, 2009. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Collierville First Baptist Church. She was an avid Bridge and Canasta player and the president of the VFW Club Post 5066 Women’s Auxiliary.

Mrs. Henderson is survived by two sons, John Booth Outlan (Janey) of Heartsburg, MO and William Blair Outlan (Johna) of Hickory Withe, TN; and her grandson, William Blair Outlan, Jr. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Olivia Watkins Ledgerwood and her brother, Billy Morris Watkins.

A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park South Woods in Memphis, Tennessee.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the VFW Collierville Post #5066.

