COVID-19 Vaccines for children will soon be available

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will begin giving COVID-19 shots for children.

Children between 5 and 11 years old across the country are getting their COVID-19 vaccine and now local children will be able to do the same.

“Starting on November the 4th, tomorrow on Thursday we’ll begin Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11. That was recently approved and authorized for use from the CDC and FDA,” said Mallory Cooke, Public Information Officer for the Jackson-Madison County Health Department.

Cooke says their COVID-19 shot is not as strong as an adult dose.

“Adults get a different dose than kids do, it’s the same vaccine it’s just a little bit less of a dose,” said Cooke.

She also says children will need multiple shot doses.

“Kids who are coming in to get the Pfizer vaccine will have to get 2 doses. Those doses are spaced out 21 days apart,” said Cooke.

Cooke says there have been more pediatric COVID-19 cases recently.

“With the Delta Variant, over the past few months we’ve seen an increase in number of pediatric COVID-19 cases,” said Cooke.

But as more children are vaccinated, health professionals are beginning to see the number of cases dropping.

“This is a huge step in the right direction. We are thankful that our case count has been going down over the past few weeks. We hope by having kids be vaccinated this will keep this case count down,” said Cooke.

Cooke also says parents do not have to set up an appointment for their child to get the vaccine. The Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department will be open from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.