Mugshots : Madison County : 11/02/21 – 11/03/21 November 3, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Robinson, Blake Robinson, Blake: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Arnold, Joshura Arnold, Joshura: Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Avery, Anthony Avery, Anthony: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Barnett, Matthew Barnett, Matthew: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Blankenship, Austin Blankenship, Austin: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Borham, Kelly Borham, Kelly: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Chapman, Frank Chapman, Frank: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Dickerson, Bunnie Dickerson, Bunnie: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Douglass, Willie Douglass, Willie: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Englet, Tiffany Englet, Tiffany: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Hathcote, Brandon Hathcote, Brandon: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Horton, Terri Horton, Terri: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Lemon, Mark Lemon, Mark: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Redick, Joseph Redick, Joseph: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Ross, Raymond Ross, Raymond: Schedule I drug violations, schedule V drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/03/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter