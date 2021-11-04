COLD Again Tonight, Sunny Weekend, Warm Up Slowly Coming Our Way

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for November 4th:

Most of West Tennessee dropped below freezing Thursday morning and similar temperatures are expected for Friday morning. A freeze warning remains in effect for one more night. Warmer weather will slowly be moving back in for the weekend and sunny skies will hang around. We will let you know when the 70s will be returning and when you can expected showers to come back to the region coming up right here.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of West Tennessee for Wednesday Night! Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. According to the National Weather Service:

Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies are likely tonight again for all of West Tennessee. Winds are expected to be light or go calm allowing temperatures will fall quickly again after sunset. Most of the region will see lows fall down to around 30° by sunrise. Some locations north of Madison county could fall into the upper 20s again overnight.

FRIDAY:

Morning lows are expected to start around freezing on Friday and near freezing temperatures are expected again Friday night. Highs on Friday will not be too bad and with all the sunshine that is likely, highs could reach the mid to upper 50s. The winds on Friday will continue to come out of the northeast but we should be dry for any outdoor activities on Friday. It will be cold for high school football games with temperatures likely in the 40s for the start of the games.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine and mild weather is on the way for the upcoming weekend. The winds will change from the north on Saturday to the southwest on Sunday. This change in the wind direction could bring some 60s back this weekend. Rain is not expected but both mornings should be quite cold again. Saturday morning we will be in the low to mid 30s and Sunday morning we will be in the upper 30s to near 40°. The warming pattern looks to continue into next week as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Very nice weather is expected to return for the first half of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to approach or top the 70° mark. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will stick around until late in the day on Tuesday. The next system is expected to bring some rain showers and possibly some storms to West Tennessee late Tuesday night or into the day on Wednesday. Morning lows should stay in the 40s to start the week but could reach the 50s by Wednesday morning due to the increasing clouds and moisture to the area.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

