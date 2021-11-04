Jackson police ID victim, those arrested in connection to Tuesday homicide

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have ID’ed three men charged in connection to Tuesday’s homicide, as well as its victim.

Police say 65-year-old Lavardious McKinney, 22-year-old LaZachary Rhodes, and 20-year-old Kelvin Polk were taken into custody, and they have been charged with first-degree murder during the perpetration of especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

McKinney faces additional charged of felon in possession, JPD says.

Police say they were called out to Holly Street over a report of a shooting. Once there, police say Brian Warlick was found unresponsive, and later pronounced dead.

During their investigation, police say they got a description of a car and later found a car that matched the description.

JPD says it does not believe this was a random act of violence. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400.

