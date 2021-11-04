MTSU tour makes stop at Jackson Country Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — One university hit the road for recruitment.

1/3 MTSU visits Jackson Country Club

2/3 MTSU visits Jackson Country Club

3/3 MTSU visits Jackson Country Club





Middle Tennessee State University is on a four state, 14-stop tour to spread the great news about the university to prospective students.

Along with the state of Tennessee, they plan to travel to Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky as well.

School officials expected a group of up to 150 people at the Jackson Country Club Thursday evening.

Officials say it is sometimes hard to schedule a campus tour when you’re hours away, so they want to bring MTSU to you!

“Being here with them and being able to tell them what’s great about our university and seeing their faces light up and hopefully encourage them with the new improvements on our campus, new growth on our campus, new buildings on our campus will inspire them to at least come take a visit with us,” said Linda Olsen, Director of Undergraduate Admissions for MTSU.

If you missed Thursday night, don’t worry. MTSU will also be hosting a preview day on campus Saturday, Nov. 6.

