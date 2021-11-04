Mugshots : Madison County : 11/03/21 – 11/04/21

1/15 Quita Glenn Quita Glenn: Aggravated assault

2/15 Almontay Woods Almontay Woods: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

3/15 Antonio Pewitte Antonio Pewitte: Violation of probation

4/15 Debbie Zeigler Debbie Zeigler: Violation of probation

5/15 Dustin Brown Dustin Brown: Aggravated domestic assault



6/15 Jaquise Fuller Jaquise Fuller: Failure to appear

7/15 Jason Lavigne Jason Lavigne: Failure to appear

8/15 Jerry Mallard Jerry Mallard: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

9/15 Johnnie Lytle Johnnie Lytle: Possession of methamphetamine

10/15 Mauricio Lopez Mauricio Lopez: Failure to appear



11/15 Robert Price Robert Price: Failure to appear

12/15 Ronald Reeves Ronald Reeves: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/15 Sharandal Mitchell Sharandal Mitchell: Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism

14/15 Tanequi Bruce Tanequi Bruce: Violation of probation

15/15 Tyler McCalmon Tyler McCalmon: Violation of probation































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/04/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.