Educator of the Week: Jessica McVay

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

“I knew when I was about 10-years-old that I wanted to be a teacher one day, and that love has just grown and grown and grown over the years,” said Jessica McVay, a teacher at Rutherford School.

McVay has been teaching at the school for over 20 years now.

“I find it an honor to teach at the school that I sat in and learned, and it’s very special for me,” McVay said.

But what makes her experience so special is her first grade class.

“Everyday is different. It’s always an adventure, and they always love you no matter what,” McVay said.

And because of her love for her students, McVay tries her hardest to make sure they all succeed.

“Not all students come to me ready for first grade. They may be a little bit behind, so I have to meet them where they are and I have to take them as far as I can,” McVay said.

And when they leave her classroom, McVay wants them to have learned more than just academics.

“I try to teach more than just academics in my classroom. I try to teach character, morals, and values, and just how to be a good person,” she said.

McVay says she treats her students just as her own children.

“I’m going to treat your children the way I want mine treated, and I try to be that teacher every day that I want my children to have in front of them,” McVay said.

McVay is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our Educator of the Week award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.