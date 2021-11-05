Frost Again Tonight, But Warmer Weather Will be Here Soon!

Friday Evening Forecast Update for November 5th:

Temperatures dropped down to 28° again last night in Jackson for the second straight night. We should be about 5° warmer tonight but frost is still expected. Sunny skies will continues and highs will reach the mid 60s this with weekend with Sunday being a bit warmer. 70s could be returning next week but will the rain showers be coming back as well? We will let you know more details coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

It will be cold for high school football games with temperatures likely in the 40s for the start of the games and falling to the upper 30s by the 4th quarter. Clear skies are likely tonight again for all of West Tennessee. Winds are expected to be light or go calm allowing temperatures will fall quickly again after sunset. Most of the region will see lows fall down to the low 30s by sunrise and frost is likely again for most of us tonight.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine and mild weather is on the way for the upcoming weekend. The winds will change from the north on Saturday to the southwest on Sunday. This change in the wind direction could bring some 60s back this weekend. Rain is not expected but both mornings should be quite cold again. Saturday morning we will be in the low to mid 30s and Sunday morning we will be in the upper 30s to near 40°. The warming pattern looks to continue into next week as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Very nice weather is expected to return for the first half of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to approach or top the 70° mark. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will stick around until late in the day on Tuesday. The next system is expected to bring some rain showers and possibly some storms to West Tennessee late Wednesday night or into the day on Thursday. Morning lows should stay in the 40s to start the week but could reach the 50s by Wednesday morning due to the increasing clouds and moisture to the area. The greatest chance for rain next week will come on Veteran’s Day (Thursday) and some outdoor festivities on that day could be impacted from the rain. Cooler weather is expected to move back in by the end of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

