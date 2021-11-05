Mugshots : Madison County : 11/04/21 – 11/05/21

1/8 Cawthon, Charles Cawthon, Charles: Aggravated assault

2/8 Bond, Jasmine Bond, Jasmine: Assault, failure to appear

3/8 Bond, Lashana Bond, Lashana: Failure to appear

4/8 Booker, Roderick Booker, Roderick: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

5/8 Cole, Jasmine Cole, Jasmine: Failure to appear



6/8 Edwar, Suazo Edwar, Suazo: Simple domestic assault

7/8 Hartshaw, Wanda Hartshaw, Wanda: Failure to appear

8/8 Sanderson, Justin Sanderson, Justin: Criminal trespass















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/04/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/05/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.