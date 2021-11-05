Mugshots : Madison County : 11/04/21 – 11/05/21 November 5, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/8Cawthon, Charles Cawthon, Charles: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Bond, Jasmine Bond, Jasmine: Assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Bond, Lashana Bond, Lashana: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Booker, Roderick Booker, Roderick: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Cole, Jasmine Cole, Jasmine: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Edwar, Suazo Edwar, Suazo: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Hartshaw, Wanda Hartshaw, Wanda: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Sanderson, Justin Sanderson, Justin: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/04/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/05/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter