Warmer Start to the Work Week with Another Cool Down Later On

Weather Update – Saturday, November 6 – 5:30 PM

TODAY:

We had a beautiful day across West Tennessee. Mostly sunny skies continued this afternoon with highs in the lower 60’s. We will drop as the sun sets this evening into the 30’s for lows. Near freezing temperatures could bring patchy frost Sunday morning. Tonight also marks the end of daylight savings so make sure and turn your clocks back an hour at 2AM.

TOMORROW:

We’ll start off a little cooler but it won’t take much to warm up in the 60’s tomorrow afternoon. Highs in the mid 60’s with mostly sunny skies are expected. Lows should drop into the upper 30’s with mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures will be almost on average with plenty of sunshine to go around.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

Starting off the week on Monday, sunshine remains with highs in the lower 70’s. Lows should remain in the upper 30’s. A few clouds return on Tuesday with highs still in the 70’s. Lows are expected in the mid 40’s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70’s. Overnight, lows are expected in the lower 50’s.

Thursday, rain showers return early and last most of the day ahead of a cold front. Lows drop into the mid 40’s after the front passes. After, partly cloudy skies linger on Friday with highs in the mid 50’s. Lows in the mid 30’s are expected but should remain above freezing. Sunshine and 50’s return next weekend.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com