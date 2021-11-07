Rutherford County schools to offer $1,000 bonuses to staff

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Rutherford County officials say they will offer bonuses up to $1,000 to help retain school employees who have shouldered additional tasks assigned to them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, school district employees in Rutherford County employed prior to Oct. 1 and remain employed with the county until Dec. 17 will qualify for a $500 payment.

Employees who remain employed between January through May 2022 will then qualify for an additional $500 payment.

Meanwhile, new employees hired between now and the end of December can qualify for the second bonus payment The bonuses will be funded using federal emergency relief dollars.

