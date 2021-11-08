Mugshots : Madison County : 11/05/21 – 11/08/21 November 8, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/24Glenn Adkins Glenn Adkins: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24Austin Clark Austin Clark: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Carlton Shelley Carlton Shelley: False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Chalisa Porter Chalisa Porter: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24Dejanae Spearman Dejanae Spearman: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Elizabeth Johnson Elizabeth Johnson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Eric Franklin Eric Franklin: Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Eric McDermott Eric McDermott: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24Gary Forsythe Gary Forsythe: Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Jammie Williams Jammie Williams: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Janna Farmer Janna Farmer: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Lonnie Owens Lonnie Owens: Use of stolen/lost vehicle license plate, driving under the influence, violation of order of protection, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24Malcolm Fuller Malcolm Fuller: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24Malcolm Johnson Malcolm Johnson: Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Maquavious Davis Maquavious Davis: Burglary of motor vehicle/parts, violation of probation, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Matthew Kidd Matthew Kidd: Schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24Rashard Scott Rashard Scott: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Reginald Shaw Reginald Shaw: Theft of services Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Rhiannon Beasley Rhiannon Beasley: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Robert Adams Robert Adams: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Rontavious Gregory Rontavious Gregory: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Stacy Garner Stacy Garner: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24Steven Transou Steven Transou: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24Terri Horton Terri Horton: Schedule I drug violations, contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/05/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/08/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter