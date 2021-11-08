Mugshots : Madison County : 11/05/21 – 11/08/21

1/24 Glenn Adkins Glenn Adkins: Violation of community corrections

2/24 Austin Clark Austin Clark: Public intoxication

3/24 Carlton Shelley Carlton Shelley: False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest, violation of order of protection

4/24 Chalisa Porter Chalisa Porter: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, failure to appear

5/24 Dejanae Spearman Dejanae Spearman: Failure to appear



6/24 Elizabeth Johnson Elizabeth Johnson: Failure to appear

7/24 Eric Franklin Eric Franklin: Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass

8/24 Eric McDermott Eric McDermott: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, reckless driving

9/24 Gary Forsythe Gary Forsythe: Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed

10/24 Jammie Williams Jammie Williams: Aggravated assault



11/24 Janna Farmer Janna Farmer: Disorderly conduct

12/24 Lonnie Owens Lonnie Owens: Use of stolen/lost vehicle license plate, driving under the influence, violation of order of protection, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

13/24 Malcolm Fuller Malcolm Fuller: Violation of probation

14/24 Malcolm Johnson Malcolm Johnson: Driving under the influence, open container law

15/24 Maquavious Davis Maquavious Davis: Burglary of motor vehicle/parts, violation of probation, evading arrest



16/24 Matthew Kidd Matthew Kidd: Schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

17/24 Rashard Scott Rashard Scott: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

18/24 Reginald Shaw Reginald Shaw: Theft of services

19/24 Rhiannon Beasley Rhiannon Beasley: Violation of probation

20/24 Robert Adams Robert Adams: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/24 Rontavious Gregory Rontavious Gregory: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

22/24 Stacy Garner Stacy Garner: Violation of probation

23/24 Steven Transou Steven Transou: Aggravated assault

24/24 Terri Horton Terri Horton: Schedule I drug violations, contraband in penal institution

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/05/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/08/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.