18-year-old girl killed in shooting near Lambuth Blvd

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms that 18-year-old Yasmine Humphrey died in a Monday night shooting.

According to a press release, JPD officers responded to a call of shots fired around 5:50 p.m. on November 8 near Lambuth Boulevard and Westwood Avenue.

Officers were then dispatched to the 400 block of Lambuth Boulevard, where they located Humphrey and observed she had sustained gunshot wounds. The release states she died on the scene.

Officers also discovered a nearby vehicle with bullet holes.

Jackson police say they believe the suspect(s) fired shots into the victim’s vehicle while she was at an intersection.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400.

