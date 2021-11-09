Benjamin Farris Yates, age 30, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and husband of Callie Yates, departed this life Sunday morning, October 31, 2021 in Galveston, Texas.

Benjamin was born December 26, 1990 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Bobby Yates and Renee Smith Murphy. He was employed as a travel lineman with The Myers Company and was of the Baptist faith. Benjamin was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting.

Mr. Yates is survived by his wife, Callie Yates of Pensacola, FL; his son, Brentley Farris Yates of Pensacola, FL; his mother, Renee Murphy of Somerville, TN; his father and stepmother, Bobby and Cyndi Yates of Arlington, TN; his grandparents, Bettye Smith of Ripley, MS and John and Joyce Elder of Bartlett, TN; three brothers, Jeffrey Angotti (Britteny) of Lakeland, TN, Brian Angotti (April Wombles) of Cordova, TN and Bobby Yates, III (Crystal) of Kentucky; his aunt, Denise Barkley of Ripley, MS; his uncle, David Smith of Olive Branch, MS; two aunts, Melissa McBryde of Cordova, TN and Julie Beth Carroll of Bartlett, TN; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob Yates, Evelyn Yates and Gene Smith.

Funeral Services for Mr. Yates will be at 3 P.M. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Dave Biter, minister of music at Hickory Withe Baptist Church, officiating. A Private Interment will be in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Yates will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jeremy Pryor, Brandon Lipscomb, Sam Rhodes, Josh Leggett, Spencer Marise, Trevor Chesteen, Cameron Cavins, Brian Angotti and Jeffrey Angotti.

