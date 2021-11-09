Investigation underway into fatal shooting of 18-year-old

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are continuing to investigate Monday night’s fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman in the area near Lambuth Boulevard and Westwood Avenue.

According to a news release, at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers were dispatched after a call of shots fired. They then received a second call stating a woman had been shot.

Upon arrival, police say 18-year-old Yasmine Humphrey was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The release says she died at the scene.

Responding officers also located a car with bullet holes.

Police believe the suspect fired shots into Humphrey’s car, causing injuries that led to her death.

Police say they don’t believe it was a random act of violence. They believe Humphrey was targeted.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached to a family member of Humphrey through Facebook Messenger, and what she said was they are not sure why it happened at this time.

However, she wants those involved in her murder to be found and charged.

She said Humphrey was a mother and had a bright future ahead, and that she didn’t deserve this. She adds that her family is devastated.

The Jackson Police Department says this is an active and on-going investigation.

If you have information that could assist JPD, call (731) 425-8400.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.