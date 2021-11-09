Mugshots : Madison County : 11/08/21 – 11/09/21 November 9, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/8Hart, Casee Hart, Casee: Possession of methamphetamine, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Acuff, Jimmy Acuff, Jimmy: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Coln, William Coln, William: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Cox, Byron III Cox, Byron III: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Owens, Emilee Owens, Emilee: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Williams, Marcus Williams, Marcus: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Willis, Kenneth Willis, Kenneth: Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Yodushock, Justin Yodushock, Justin: Kidnapping, violation of community corrections, rape, theft between $10,000 and $59,000 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/09/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter