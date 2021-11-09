Mugshots : Madison County : 11/08/21 – 11/09/21

1/8 Hart, Casee Hart, Casee: Possession of methamphetamine, open container law

2/8 Acuff, Jimmy Acuff, Jimmy: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/8 Coln, William Coln, William: Failure to appear

4/8 Cox, Byron III Cox, Byron III: Aggravated assault

5/8 Owens, Emilee Owens, Emilee: Violation of probation



6/8 Williams, Marcus Williams, Marcus: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, evading arrest

7/8 Willis, Kenneth Willis, Kenneth: Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/8 Yodushock, Justin Yodushock, Justin: Kidnapping, violation of community corrections, rape, theft between $10,000 and $59,000















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/09/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.