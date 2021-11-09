Warm Again Wednesday, Showers & Weak Storms Thursday Morning

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for November 9th:

Clouds will continue to move in this evening before clearing out again Wednesday morning. Highs could reach the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon before a cold front passes Thursday morning bringing showers & weak storms with it. Severe weather is NOT in the forecast. Cooler weather will be moving in for the end of the week and upcoming weekend. Find out just how cold things are going to get coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight but as we head into the early morning hours the clouds are expected to move out. If the clouds stick around by sunrise lows will fall down to the mid 40s. But if the skies clear out by sunrise, lows could fall down to the low 40s. Winds are expected to be calm and overnight, we are looking at a decent night across West Tennessee.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds will linger on Wednesday but we should see less cloud cover then we will see on Tuesday. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs making it into the low 70s again. Winds will be a bit breezy at times as the next storm system gets a little closer and come out of the south. Lows will only fall to the mid to upper 50s due to the increasing clouds and higher dew point as gulf moisture will return to West Tennessee overnight.

THURSDAY/VETERANS DAY:

Mostly cloudy skies, rain showers and some weak storms are expected to move through West Tennessee on Thursday for Veterans Day. Highs will make it into the 60s and depending on the timing of the front we could see highs in the upper 60s or low 60s. Winds will start out of the south and then switch to the west and possibly even the northwest behind the front. Severe weather or strong storms are currently not in the forecast but some thunder, lightning, heavy rain and brief increased wind gusts will be possible. Behind the front, lows will drop down to around 40° by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday’s cold front, cooler weather will be returning to the region. Highs on Friday should only reach the mid to upper 50s and clouds will decrease during the first half of the day. The mostly clear skies will make for another cold night for Friday Night Football playoffs across the area. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s for the football games but could drop down near freezing by Saturday morning. The winds will come out of the west or northwest during the day and they are likely to be weak.

THE WEEKEND:

We should see plenty of sunshine this weekend across West Tennessee but temperatures will be below normal. The next front is expected to come by on Sunday, but only a few showers if any are expected in West Tennessee. Morning lows will start out around freezing in the low 30s. Highs on Saturday will make it into the low 50s is all and we could warm up to the upper 50s by the end of the day on Sunday depending on the timing of the next front. The winds this weekend will come out of the west but could have more a northerly component to them on Saturday. Temperatures will be brisk again Sunday night depending on when the next cold front could pass by on Sunday or next Monday morning. This could drop morning temperatures back down into the 20s for some of us again as we get going into next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

