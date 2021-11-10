Fatal shooting of 18-year-old believed to gang-related, police say

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared an update on the shooting near Lambuth Boulevard and Westwood Avenue.

Monday night, JPD responded to a scene where 18-year-old Yasmine Humphrey was found shot and killed.

Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser says they have determined the shooting to be gang-related.

He says they learned there were three occupants in the car along with Humphrey.

The department suspects that one or more of the occupants were the target of gang-related violence.

“Some of the occupants in the vehicle with the victim either had a gang affiliation or were gang members, so we have determined this to be a gang-related shooting,” Wiser said.

Wiser says Humphrey was not the target and was caught in the crossfire.

“We believe it was a targeted event on the vehicle that the victim was in. She was not necessarily involved. She just was a passenger of the vehicle,” Wiser said.

He says each occupant involved has been questioned, but they are giving little information to help the case.

“We’re not getting a whole lot of cooperation. We are canvassing the area and checking with residents of businesses with cameras and looking through some of our own camera footage of cameras in the area,” Wiser said.

Wiser says they are doing everything they can to get answers for the community.

“We are going to add some additional units in some areas. We are working hard to get this solved,” Wiser said.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400.

