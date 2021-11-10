Showers & Weak Storms Likely Thursday Morning, Chilly Weekend Coming!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for November 10th:

Clouds will continue to increase tonight but the rain should hold off until sunrise Thursday. Some weak storms and brief heavy rain will impact your morning commute, so plan accordingly. Showers clear Thursday afternoon and cooler weather will move in on Friday and last all weekend. Another cold front will move through on Sunday keeping temperatures down for the start of next week as well. Catch the latest details on when you can expect the rain to move through your area and find out how cold things are going to get this weekend coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Winds will be a bit breezy at times as the next storm system gets a little closer and come out of the south. Lows will only fall to the mid to upper 50s due to the increasing clouds and higher dew point as gulf moisture will return to West Tennessee overnight. The rain should hold off until around sunrise crossing the Mississippi River as the morning goes on.

THURSDAY/VETERANS DAY:

Mostly cloudy skies, rain showers and some weak storms are expected to move through West Tennessee on Thursday for Veterans Day. Highs will make it into the 60s and depending on the timing of the front we could see highs in the upper 60s or low 60s. Winds will start out of the south and then switch to the west and possibly even the northwest behind the front. Severe weather or strong storms are currently not in the forecast but some thunder, lightning, heavy rain and brief increased wind gusts will be possible. Behind the front, lows will drop down to around 40° by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday’s cold front, cooler weather will be returning to the region. Highs on Friday should only reach the mid to upper 50s and clouds will decrease during the first half of the day. We can’t rule out a quick passing light shower early in the day but chances are currently only around 10%. The mostly clear skies will make for another cold night for Friday Night Football playoffs across the area. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s for the football games but could drop down near freezing by Saturday morning. The winds will come out of the west or northwest during the day and they are likely to be weak.

THE WEEKEND:

We should see plenty of sunshine this weekend across West Tennessee but temperatures will be below normal. The next front is expected to come by on Sunday, but only a few showers if any are expected in West Tennessee if any at all. Morning lows will start out around freezing in the low 30s. Highs on Saturday will make it up to around 50° is all and we could warm up to the upper 50s by the end of the day on Sunday depending on the timing of the next front. The winds this weekend will come out of the west but could have more a northerly component to them on Saturday. Temperatures will be brisk again Sunday night depending on when the next cold front could pass by on Sunday or next Monday morning. This could drop morning temperatures back down below freezing for some of us again as we get going into next week.

NEXT WEEK:

We will start out our Monday down near freezing again behind Sunday’s cold front. Highs on Monday will struggle to hit the 50° mark and the winds will be light out of the northwest. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday and Tuesday with the winds changing direction on Tuesday and Wednesday to the south. This will start to warm things back up a bit and highs are forecast to reach the 60s to near 70° by Wednesday. The increase in humidity from the southerly winds will keep our overnight temperatures up in the middle of the week but will bring more clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. The next front looks to impact West Tennessee on Thursday and could bring some thunderstorms with it depending on the timing of the front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

