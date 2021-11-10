TBI: All 4 missing kids located in Memphis
UPDATE: The TBI says all four children have been safely located in Memphis.
Jamisha Thomas remains at large.
EARLIER STORY:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of Memphis police.
The TBI says 11-month-old Kei’Myia Veasley 3-year-old Chance Veasley, 8-year-old Jamaiya Thomas, and 10-year-old Mariah Thomas were last seen Oct. 5.
They are believed to be with 25-year-old Jamisha Thomas, who is wanted by on kidnapping and aggravated child abuse charges, the TBI says.
The TBI says Thomas is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, around 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.
The TBI says Thomas may be in a silver 2002 Ford Explorer with Louisiana tag “18077923.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
You can also find updates from the TBI through their Twitter and Facebook.