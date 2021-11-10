TBI: All 4 missing kids located in Memphis

UPDATE: The TBI says all four children have been safely located in Memphis.

Jamisha Thomas remains at large.

EARLIER STORY:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of Memphis police.

1/4 Thomas Jamisha Thomas

2/4 Mariah Thomas Mariah Thomas is 10-years-old. She is 4-feet, 95 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

3/4 Kei myia Veasley Kei’Myia Veasley is 11-months-old. She is 27-inches long, 22 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

4/4 Jamaiya Thomas Jamaiya Thomas is 8-years-old. She is 3-feet, 6-inches, 70 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.







The TBI says 11-month-old Kei’Myia Veasley 3-year-old Chance Veasley, 8-year-old Jamaiya Thomas, and 10-year-old Mariah Thomas were last seen Oct. 5.

They are believed to be with 25-year-old Jamisha Thomas, who is wanted by on kidnapping and aggravated child abuse charges, the TBI says.

The TBI says Thomas is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, around 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

The TBI says Thomas may be in a silver 2002 Ford Explorer with Louisiana tag “18077923.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

You can also find updates from the TBI through their Twitter and Facebook.