Henderson’s Hee Haw Hootenanny makes its return

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Get ready for a night of rural entertainment.

Henderson’s Hee Haw Hootenanny is an annual event where local volunteers and entertainers come together to display their talents.

This is the eighth year for the event, and acts include Jimmy Melton, cowboy Eddie Long, Bill Clayton and Quartet Flee Temptation.

Organizers are very excited to come back this year, as they couldn’t do it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone comes out. It’s a fun night of laughter, jokes, comedy, and entertainment, and it’s a family fun event,” said Executive Director Channing Carroll.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the show starts at 7 p.m.

You can grab your tickets here.

