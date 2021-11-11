Line of flags honors veterans along Interstate 40

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Drivers on Interstate 40 honked their horns in support of a line of flags on Thursday.

1/3 Line of flags greets drivers on Interstate 40

2/3 Line of flags greets drivers on Interstate 40

3/3 Line of flags greets drivers on Interstate 40





The West Tennessee Veterans Coalition organized flags to wave on four bridges over I-40 to show gratitude for those that served.

“We’re hoping that veterans who are driving trucks for a living or just traveling today will see us and realize that we are offering respect,” said Beth Bates, Chapter Regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Larry Newsom served in the Vietnam War, and he says his welcome back was anything but warm.

“When I returned home from Vietnam, we didn’t get many receptions and nobody paid the tributes to us that they do now,” Newsom said.

And now seeing the support from his community and all of the cars honking with gratitude makes his service worth it.

“It brings tears to my eyes. That is how emotional I get having this experience. I have never done it before, and I will continue as long as they have it,” Newsom said.

Megan Holt and Andrea Proctor say they have a long line of veterans in their family history, and they wave a flag for all of their loved ones who served.

“Military service has always been important to our family. I get to spend everyday with our National Guard soldiers, and it is a joy that I get to do that. It is just another way that we get to come out and say thank you and show our support for our military,” Holt said.

The bridges that had flags included Spain Road, Browns Church Road, Hartmus Lane, and Matheny Road.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.