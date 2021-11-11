Local restaurants express thanks to veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. — The meaning of Veterans Day is different for many, and a few local restaurants are showing their appreciation with food.

The Old Country Store and Mama Baudo’s Chow Bella are two local restaurants that are showing their appreciation to veterans by giving discounts to all who’ve served our country.

“It’s just a thank you. It’s a chance for us to serve them after all the service that they’ve done for our people and our country, and we just extend an even bigger thank you,” said Brooks Shaw, owner of the Old Country Store.

Veterans were able to eat completely free at the Old Country Store, and were able to receive 50% off their meal at Mama Baudo’s.

“Whether it be retired or currently serving in active duty, we appreciate absolutely all of our guests that come in here to the restaurant. We appreciate their service, their sacrifices they make with their families, and just defending our freedom,” said Dakota Jaggers, an employee at Mama Baudo’s.

Many veterans are taking advantage of the discounts. But for some, a listening ear is all they need.

“To me, I’m not looking for the perks or the handouts or the discounts or anything like that. To me, it’s more reaching out to my brothers and sisters I served with or ones that I haven’t even met yet. There’s still an unspoken bond between us. I believe that we can all share something as far as a story,” said Nicholas Christopher, a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Christopher was in Navy for six years and wants people to know that just showing your support can go a long way.

“Five minutes to sit down, talk is all I need, and that’s what I’d like to give other veterans too. Just someone to listen or someone to talk to with. Half off their meal of course,” Christopher said.

