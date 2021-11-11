Local store provides free groceries to veterans

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One store chain honored veterans with a free bag of groceries.

1/4 Grocery Giveaway (1)

2/4 Grocery Giveaway (2)

3/4 Grocery Giveaway (3)

4/4 Grocery Giveaway (4)







Any veteran or person currently serving in the U.S. military was given one free bag of groceries at Hays Cash Savers on Thursday.

The bag included items such as bread, eggs, pasta, and cookies.

Henderson store manager Matthew Sutberry says they wanted to honor those that served any way they could.

Vietnam veteran Burlon Dyer says he is grateful for the groceries, but it is the thought that really matters.

“The groceries help, but it is just the people that thank you for your service. That goes down deep with me. It really does,” Dyer said.

Sutberry says they have given away over 100 bags to veterans.

