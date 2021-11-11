UM Lambuth hosts 2021 Fall Concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to raise the curtain once again.

1/2 University of Memphis Lambuth hosts 2021 Fall Concert

2/2 University of Memphis Lambuth hosts 2021 Fall Concert



Students with the University of Memphis Lambuth Music and Entertainment Department held their fall 2021 concert Thursday night.

It also served as an album release party!

Staff say they normally hold a concert each semester, and it’s a great way for students to practice being real, performing musicians.

After more than a year away from the stage, performers say it feels good to be back.

“Incredible. Last year, we ended up doing a video. So we set up three different Blackmagic cameras and recorded the entire set and cut everything together. Those will hopefully be released soon. But it feels incredible to get to play in front of people again,” said performer Brenden Fowler.

If you would like to see the concert, it will be posted on the University of Memphis-Lambuth Music and Entertainment Facebook page.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.