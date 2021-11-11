UT Gardens to host sale on Nov. 16

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson is holding a sale next Tuesday.

UT Gardens says it will be selling more than 800 amaryllis bulbs, with proceeds going to help upkeep the garden.

UT Gardens says the amaryllis will be $20 plus tax, and includes a variety of:

Amadeus Candy

Aphrodite

Barbados

Chico

Dancing Queen

Double Dream

Fairy Tale

Flamed Amadeus

Flamenco Queen

Giant Amadeus

Grand Diva

La Paz

Lagoon

Luna

Marilyn

Monte Carlo

Papilio

Pink Rival

Pleasure

Rebecca

Red Peacock

Red Pearl

Spartacus

Striped Amadeus

Sweet Star

Tres Chic

White Amadeus

Yellow Star

The sale will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a pre-sale being held for UT Gardens’ members on Monday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. You can even join the program the day of!

UT Gardens can be found at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at 605 Airways Boulevard.

