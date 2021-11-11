UT Gardens to host sale on Nov. 16
JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson is holding a sale next Tuesday.
UT Gardens says it will be selling more than 800 amaryllis bulbs, with proceeds going to help upkeep the garden.
UT Gardens says the amaryllis will be $20 plus tax, and includes a variety of:
- Amadeus Candy
- Aphrodite
- Barbados
- Chico
- Dancing Queen
- Double Dream
- Fairy Tale
- Flamed Amadeus
- Flamenco Queen
- Giant Amadeus
- Grand Diva
- La Paz
- Lagoon
- Luna
- Marilyn
- Monte Carlo
- Papilio
- Pink Rival
- Pleasure
- Rebecca
- Red Peacock
- Red Pearl
- Spartacus
- Striped Amadeus
- Sweet Star
- Tres Chic
- White Amadeus
- Yellow Star
The sale will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a pre-sale being held for UT Gardens’ members on Monday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. You can even join the program the day of!
UT Gardens can be found at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at 605 Airways Boulevard.
