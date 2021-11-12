Few Evening Showers, Below Freezing Tonight, Cold on Saturday

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for November 12th:

A cold front is moving through West Tennessee this afternoon and will bring some rain showers with it. Storms are not expected and the rain should clear out in time for the football playoffs tonight. As the skies clear tonight, lows are expected to fall below freezing for most of us. Saturday highs will only reach the 40s and another cold front will try to impact our weather on Sunday as well. Catch the latest forecast and find out just how cold things are going to get this weekend coming up here.

TONIGHT:

The rain showers should move out early this evening and the clouds will slowly clear out as the night goes on. Winds will be a bit breezy at times as the next storm system moves through. The winds will change direction from the southwest to the northwest. Lows will fall all the way down below freezing and some locations could fall to the upper 20s. This will be due to the dry air mass behind the front and the clear skies expected by Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

We should see plenty of sunshine to start this weekend across West Tennessee but temperatures will be below normal. The next front is expected to come by on Sunday, but only a few showers if any are expected in West Tennessee if any at all. Morning lows will start out around freezing in the low 30s or upper 20s. Highs on Saturday will make it up to the upper 40s is all and we could warm up to the upper 50s by the end of the day on Sunday depending on the timing of the next front. The winds this weekend will come out of the northwest but could have more a westerly component to them on Sunday and be quite breezy as well. Temperatures will be brisk again Sunday night depending on when the next cold front could pass by on Sunday or next Monday morning. This could drop morning temperatures back down below freezing for some of us again as we get going into next week.

NEXT WEEK:

We will start out our Monday down near freezing again behind Sunday’s cold front. Highs on Monday will only reach the mid 50s and the winds will be light out of the northwest. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday and Tuesday. The winds changing direction on Tuesday and Wednesday to the south. This will start to warm things back up a bit and highs are forecast to reach the 60s to near 70° by Wednesday. The increase in humidity from the southerly winds will keep our overnight temperatures up in the middle of the week but will bring more clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. The next front looks to impact West Tennessee on Thursday and could bring some thunderstorms with it depending on the timing of the front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13