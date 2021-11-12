Mugshots : Madison County : 11/10/21 – 11/12/21 November 12, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Soleye, Charles Soleye, Charles: Theft of services, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Bowers, Drashun Bowers, Drashun: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Burks, Adam Burks, Adam: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, contraband in penal institution, schedule I drug violations, schedule III drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Cockrell, Markeyvous Cockrell, Markeyvous: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Cole, Octavious Cole, Octavious: Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Duncan, Nicklaus Duncan, Nicklaus: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Everhart, Ross Everhart, Ross: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Heidelberg, Zackery Heidelberg, Zackery: Leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Kingston, Masi Kingston, Masi: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Polk, Essence Polk, Essence: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Shannon, Dustin Shannon, Dustin: Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Sidney, Kareem Sidney, Kareem: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Thomas, Jesse Thomas, Jesse: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Williams, Rahim Williams, Rahim: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/10/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/12/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter