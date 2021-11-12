Mugshots : Madison County : 11/10/21 – 11/12/21

1/14 Soleye, Charles Soleye, Charles: Theft of services, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/14 Bowers, Drashun Bowers, Drashun: Vandalism

3/14 Burks, Adam Burks, Adam: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, contraband in penal institution, schedule I drug violations, schedule III drug violations

4/14 Cockrell, Markeyvous Cockrell, Markeyvous: Failure to appear

5/14 Cole, Octavious Cole, Octavious: Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/14 Duncan, Nicklaus Duncan, Nicklaus: Violation of community corrections

7/14 Everhart, Ross Everhart, Ross: Driving under the influence

8/14 Heidelberg, Zackery Heidelberg, Zackery: Leaving the scene of an accident

9/14 Kingston, Masi Kingston, Masi: Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/14 Polk, Essence Polk, Essence: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to appear



11/14 Shannon, Dustin Shannon, Dustin: Stalking

12/14 Sidney, Kareem Sidney, Kareem: Failure to appear

13/14 Thomas, Jesse Thomas, Jesse: Failure to appear

14/14 Williams, Rahim Williams, Rahim: Violation of probation





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/10/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/12/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.