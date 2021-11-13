Prosecutors support Innocence Project push to reopen case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Prosecutors are supporting a push by the Tennessee Innocence Project to reopen a post-conviction appeal for two people in the rape and slaying of a 4-year-old child more than 30 years ago.

The Tennessean reports attorneys from the Tennessee Innocence Project filed a motion Wednesday asking a Nashville judge to reopen the case of Joyce Watkins and Charles Dunn.

They were convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated rape and sentenced in 1988 life in prison.

The Nashville district attorney’s office said it would support the wrongful conviction push under the direction of its Conviction Review Unit.

