Windy and Warmer Starting the Week But Not Lasting Long

Weather Update – 4:45 PM – Saturday, November 13

TODAY:

We had a cooler day across West Tennessee today with highs reaching into the 04’s and 50’s. Mostly clear skies remained, bringing plenty of sunshine. Overnight, we will drop back into freezing temperatures. However, no freeze warning is in effect tonight. Dew points in the upper 20’s and 30’s cloud least to patchy frost in the morning. Into early morning hours tomorrow, a warm front will pass, bringing warmer temperatures tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

A warm front will approach during early morning hours, bringing warmer and more humid conditions. However, following behind another cold front will pass Sunday afternoon. Highs should reach in the 50’s and 60’s. However, winds could reach into the 20’s bringing for a breezy day. Winds should also keep the feels-like temperatures on the cooler side along with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear into the evening. Lows should drop into the freezing once again in 30’s and upper 20’s.

THIS WEEK:

A high pressure will move in behind Sunday’s cold front bringing a little more sunshine. However, another warm front could clip part of west Tennessee bringing a few clouds. Highs should reach in the upper 50’s with lows in the mid 40’s. Another windy day is ahead Tuesday with speeds in the teens over the day and overnight. Highs should reach in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with warmer and more humid weather continuing. Lows should drop in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday remains windy as well with the possibility of a wind advisory in store. Wind speeds in the teens and 20’s continue. Highs should reach in the lower 70’s with lows in the mid to upper 40’s. Mostly sunny skies come to an end, close to sunset with rain chances increasing. Rain pushes ahead of a cold front and lasts into Thursday morning. After rain showers taper off, mostly sunny skies are ahead Thursday. A cooler day is in store with highs in the upper 50’s and lows nearing freezing once again.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunshine and cooler weather continues this Friday with highs in the mid 50’s. A low chance of showers remains and is greatest in the northwestern corner of the region. Lows remain in the upper 30’s overnight as cloudy skies remain. Into Saturday, cloudy skies linger with highs in the lower 60’s. Lows drop into the mid 40’s with another cold front approaching on Sunday. This cold front will bring more showers and cooler weather for the next week ahead.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com