FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in Fargo, North Dakota have arrested a man wanted for murder in Tennessee.

Police officers with Fargo’s Metro Street Crimes Unit learned on Friday that the man was staying in the city.

He had been issued a warrant for First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder in Tennessee.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker says police worked through late Friday to find the man. He was placed in Cass County Jail.