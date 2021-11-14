Warmer and Windy Starting Off the Workweek

Weather Update – 4:45 PM – Sunday, November 14

TODAY:

We had a cooler day across West Tennessee today with highs reaching into the 50’s. A passing cold front left mostly cloudy skies remained, keeping our temps a little cooler. Overnight, we will drop back into freezing temperatures. Clouds will stick around into tomorrow as we begin to warm up slightly.

TOMORROW:

A high pressure will move in behind Sunday’s cold front bringing a little more sunshine. However, another warm front could clip part of west Tennessee bringing a few clouds. Highs should reach in the upper 50’s with lows in the mid 40’s. Wind speeds should also pick up into the teens and twenties. They will clam down slight overnight and into Tuesday but still remain into the teens.

THIS WEEK:

Another windy day is ahead Tuesday with speeds in the teens over the day and overnight. Highs should reach in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with warmer and more humid weather continuing. Lows should drop in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday remains windy as well with the possibility of a wind advisory in store. Wind speeds in the teens and 20’s continue. Highs should reach in the lower 70’s with lows in the mid to upper 40’s. Mostly sunny skies come to an end, close to sunset with rain chances increasing. Rain pushes ahead of a cold front and lasts into Thursday morning. After rain showers taper off, mostly sunny skies are ahead Thursday. A cooler day is in store with highs in the upper 50’s and lows nearing freezing once again.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunshine and cooler weather continues this Friday with highs in the mid 50’s. A low chance of showers remains and is greatest in the northwestern corner of the region. Lows remain in the upper 30’s overnight as cloudy skies remain. Into Saturday, cloudy skies linger with highs in the lower 60’s. Lows drop into the mid 40’s with another cold front approaching on Saturday night. This will bring rain showers lasting thorough Sunday morning. Highs following the front remain in the 50’s.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

