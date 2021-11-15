70s Expected for Tuesday & Wednesday, Rain Returns Early Thursday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for November 15th:

Some clouds will move in tonight and the winds will weaken some. Breezy southerly winds will return and warm most of West Tennessee into the 70s for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies can be expected for the middle of the week. Showers & weak storms are likely Thursday morning as the next front will pass through. Overnight lows could dip down below freezing behind the front. Catch the latest forecast and more on your storm chances, as well as your weekend forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Some clouds will move in overnight but mostly clear skies are still expected. The winds will weaken some but will continue from the south at around 5 MPH. Overnight lows will fall down to the mid to upper 40s across West Tennessee and rain is not expected.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies will stick around for most of the day on Tuesday. The majority of the region will see temperatures topping the 70° mark. The locations that see the sun peak through in the afternoon could see highs reaching into the mid 70s. The winds will be breezy out of the southwest between 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows will be warm due to the clouds and winds and most of us will only fall into the mid 50s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday should start out with plenty of sunshine and clouds will increase into the evening and mostly cloudy skies are expected by Wednesday night. It will be quite windy at times in the afternoon and again overnight as a cold front will approach and then drift through the region into the early morning hours on Thursday. Highs will reach the 70s again and some locations for the second day in a row could reach the mid 70s. Rain showers and weak storms are likely overnight after midnight but the majority of the day looks dry.

THURSDAY:

Rain showers and weak storms are expected in the early morning hours across West Tennessee for Thursday. Severe weather or strong storms are not expected. But just the like the last couple of fronts, some lightning, increased winds and brief intense heavy rain will be possible. Temperatures will hang around 60° around midnight and then drop during the day as the winds will change direction from the south to the northwest behind the front. Temperatures will stay around 50° in the afternoon and the skies will clear out as the day goes on. The rain showers are also expected to move out during the second half of the day. Overnight lows on Thursday are expected to drop down to the low 30s again and possibly even some upper 20s.

FRIDAY:

Most of us will start our below freezing on Friday morning. Sunny skies are expected and the winds are likely to come out of the east. Highs will struggle to get above 50° in the afternoon. Friday night football playoffs games are likely to be in the low 40s and temperatures will again drop down near freezing by Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

The upcoming weekend will be very similar to the previous one for us in West Tennessee. Saturday morning we should start out around freezing and warm to the mid and possibly upper 50s by the afternoon. Saturday will be mostly sunny and during the day the winds will change direction from the east to the south in the afternoon. Clouds will begin to move in late Saturday and the winds should pick up as well depending on the timing of the next system on Sunday. The models timing and strength of the weekend’s front is not being handled very well as of now and hopefully we can fine tune the timing of the front better as the week goes on.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13