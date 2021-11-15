Mugshots : Madison County : 11/12/21 – 11/15/21

1/33 Bruce Barison Bruce Barison: Criminal trespass

2/33 Amarion Mitchell Amarion Mitchell: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

3/33 Amira Glenn Amira Glenn: Leaving the scene of an accident

4/33 April Truett April Truett: Simple domestic assault

5/33 Camron McKinnie Camron McKinnie: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



6/33 Canderia Beasley Canderia Beasley: Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/33 Carlos Ross Carlos Ross: Simple domestic assault

8/33 Catherine Cavaness Catherine Cavaness: Driving under the influence

9/33 David Parsley David Parsley: Shoplifting/theft of property

10/33 Daymardis Forrest Daymardis Forrest: Public intoxication



11/33 Esteban Cardona Esteban Cardona: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/33 Hannah Smith Hannah Smith: Theft of property under $1,000

13/33 Jasamine Phelps-Chism Jasamine Phelps-Chism: Theft under $999, schedule VI drug violations

14/33 Juan Macias Juan Macias: Simple domestic assault

15/33 Kenneth Jamison Kenneth Jamison: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, schedule II drug violations, violation of probation



16/33 Lashonda Robinson Lashonda Robinson: Violation of probation

17/33 Lora Sanders Lora Sanders: Failure to appear

18/33 Marcus Brady Marcus Brady: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence

19/33 Marcus Kirk Marcus Kirk: Driving under the influence, open container law

20/33 Marion Artis Marion Artis: Simple domestic assault



21/33 Matthew Carrington Matthew Carrington: Driving under the influence, open container law

22/33 Matthew Kidd Matthew Kidd: Schedule IV drug violations, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/33 Michael Bills Michael Bills: Criminal trespass

24/33 Michael Turner Michael Turner: Vandalism

25/33 Nicholas Tillman Nicholas Tillman: Driving on revoked/suspended license



26/33 Nicolas Holloway Nicolas Holloway: Simple possession/casual exchange

27/33 Nigel Ross Nigel Ross: Violation of order of protection

28/33 Robert Carter Robert Carter: Simple domestic assault

29/33 Shawn Woodard Shawn Woodard: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

30/33 Terry Finch Terry Finch: Violation of probation



31/33 Tracy House Tracy House: Assault

32/33 Ventravius Jones Ventravius Jones: Schedule I drug violations, violation of probation, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

33/33 Zacqueus Currie Zacqueus Currie: Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection



































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/15/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.