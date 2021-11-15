Mugshots : Madison County : 11/12/21 – 11/15/21 November 15, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/33Bruce Barison Bruce Barison: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 2/33Amarion Mitchell Amarion Mitchell: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 3/33Amira Glenn Amira Glenn: Leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 4/33April Truett April Truett: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/33Camron McKinnie Camron McKinnie: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/33Canderia Beasley Canderia Beasley: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/33Carlos Ross Carlos Ross: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/33Catherine Cavaness Catherine Cavaness: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 9/33David Parsley David Parsley: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 10/33Daymardis Forrest Daymardis Forrest: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 11/33Esteban Cardona Esteban Cardona: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/33Hannah Smith Hannah Smith: Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/33Jasamine Phelps-Chism Jasamine Phelps-Chism: Theft under $999, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/33Juan Macias Juan Macias: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/33Kenneth Jamison Kenneth Jamison: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, schedule II drug violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/33Lashonda Robinson Lashonda Robinson: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/33Lora Sanders Lora Sanders: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/33Marcus Brady Marcus Brady: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 19/33Marcus Kirk Marcus Kirk: Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 20/33Marion Artis Marion Artis: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/33Matthew Carrington Matthew Carrington: Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 22/33Matthew Kidd Matthew Kidd: Schedule IV drug violations, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/33Michael Bills Michael Bills: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 24/33Michael Turner Michael Turner: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 25/33Nicholas Tillman Nicholas Tillman: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/33Nicolas Holloway Nicolas Holloway: Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 27/33Nigel Ross Nigel Ross: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 28/33Robert Carter Robert Carter: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 29/33Shawn Woodard Shawn Woodard: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/33Terry Finch Terry Finch: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 31/33Tracy House Tracy House: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/33Ventravius Jones Ventravius Jones: Schedule I drug violations, violation of probation, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/33Zacqueus Currie Zacqueus Currie: Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/15/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter