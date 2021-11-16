Bells restaurant marks Thanksgiving early with free meals

BELLS, Tenn. — With Thanksgiving around the corner, a local restaurant decided to start early.

The Front Porch celebrated Thanksgiving on Tuesday by giving out free lunch to anyone who wanted it.

Carolynn Reed, the owner of the restaurant, has been hosting this annual event for nine years in hopes of giving back to her community.

With the help of her employees and volunteers, restaurant administrator Wanda Sims says the event has grown over the years. And they hope to continue it.

“It’s just a special day because of the pandemic and everything that’s been going on, and to be able to do this during this time, that’s what makes it really special,” Sims said.

You contact The Front Porch at (731) 345-3400.