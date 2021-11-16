Boys & Girls Club kicks off Windows of Hope campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event that brightens the lives of children was kicked off Tuesday night to the sound of Christmas classics.

1/9 Windows of Hope

2/9 Windows of Hope

3/9 Windows of Hope

4/9 Windows of Hope

5/9 Windows of Hope



6/9 Windows of Hope

7/9 Windows of Hope

8/9 Windows of Hope

9/9 Windows of Hope



















The Boys & Girls Club of Jackson began its Windows of Hope fundraiser.

Kids were able to sing songs like “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night,” “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and more to begin the fundraising campaign.

A few of the kids even sang their own solos!

The goal of the campaign is to bring hope to kids through programs like the Boys & Girls Club.

And during the holiday season, donations are represented through lights displayed in the windows of the West Tennessee Healthcare building that sits at the corner of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Highway 45 Bypass.

Those interested in donating can click here.

You can also mail a check to the Boys & Girls of Jackson at 832 Lexington Avenue, Jackson, TN 38301.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.