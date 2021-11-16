Mugshots : Madison County : 11/15/21 – 11/16/21 November 16, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Allen, Kylie Allen, Kylie: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Barton, Robert Barton, Robert: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Batchelor, Marsha Batchelor, Marsha: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Booker, Qaindarius Booker, Qaindarius: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Gibbs, Rodrikus Gibbs, Rodrikus: Evading arrest, hit and run property damage, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Gray, Ora Gray, Ora: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Hodgkins, Elizabeth Hodgkins, Elizabeth: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Hopper, Demarco Hopper, Demarco: Vandalism, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Lemons, Tamara Lemons, Tamara: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Owen, Robert Owen, Robert: Theft between $10,000 to $59,000, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Pickett, Bianca Pickett, Bianca: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Runions, Autumn Runions, Autumn: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Smith, Jalen Smith, Jalen: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Truss, Jamarian Truss, Jamarian: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/15/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/16/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter