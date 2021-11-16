Mugshots : Madison County : 11/15/21 – 11/16/21

1/14 Allen, Kylie Allen, Kylie: Failure to appear

2/14 Barton, Robert Barton, Robert: Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/14 Batchelor, Marsha Batchelor, Marsha: Violation of probation

4/14 Booker, Qaindarius Booker, Qaindarius: Failure to appear

5/14 Gibbs, Rodrikus Gibbs, Rodrikus: Evading arrest, hit and run property damage, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving



6/14 Gray, Ora Gray, Ora: Shoplifting/theft of property

7/14 Hodgkins, Elizabeth Hodgkins, Elizabeth: Failure to appear, violation of probation

8/14 Hopper, Demarco Hopper, Demarco: Vandalism, public intoxication

9/14 Lemons, Tamara Lemons, Tamara: Violation of community corrections

10/14 Owen, Robert Owen, Robert: Theft between $10,000 to $59,000, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



11/14 Pickett, Bianca Pickett, Bianca: Simple domestic assault

12/14 Runions, Autumn Runions, Autumn: Violation of probation

13/14 Smith, Jalen Smith, Jalen: Violation of probation

14/14 Truss, Jamarian Truss, Jamarian: Failure to appear





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/15/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/16/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.