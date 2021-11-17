2 in custody following barricade in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A heavy police presence was seen at a home in east Jackson Wednesday afternoon.
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News had crews on the scene as about 20 officers came to the house.
According to a neighbor, when police arrived they knocked on the door to get the two suspects out. They say one of the suspects closed the door.
After a while, officers went in with a search warrant. According to Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser, it was a narcotics search.
A man and woman were both taken into custody.
