2 in custody following barricade in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A heavy police presence was seen at a home in east Jackson Wednesday afternoon.

1/2

2/2



WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News had crews on the scene as about 20 officers came to the house.

According to a neighbor, when police arrived they knocked on the door to get the two suspects out. They say one of the suspects closed the door.

After a while, officers went in with a search warrant. According to Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser, it was a narcotics search.

A man and woman were both taken into custody.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air as more details become available.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.