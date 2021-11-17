Local business loans car to Salvation Army for holidays

THREE WAY, Tenn. — Instead of hearing Christmas bells this season, you may hear the honk of a horn.

Jones Chevrolet is loaning the Salvation Army a car through the holiday season to help with all of their charitable deliveries.

“Jones dealerships are all family-owned and operated and look forward to giving back to the community,” said Mark Hoppe, General Manager of Jones Chevrolet. “This is a unique opportunity this time of year to help the Salvation Army, who do so much for not just us in Jackson, but across the country.”

Lt. Mark Cancia with the Salvation Army of Jackson says the car will be used for their Christmas Assistance Program.

“We knew that we needed resources, and once again, the community did what the community does, and that’s come together,” Cancia said. “Today we’re thankful for Jones Chevrolet for donating a vehicle for the season so that we’re able to get Christmas gifts into the homes of families that are in need.”

Cancia says he didn’t know the non-profit would be receiving a car, but he knew something great was bound to happen this year.

“You kind of anticipate the miracles. Knowing this community and knowing how generous community members are, especially during this season, it was another one of those times where I got to celebrate the goodness of God,” Cancia said.

He says with the new addition, getting around will be a lot easier.

“Not only the rural communities, but also the homes that are here in Madison County. And so this donation is going to change the way that we’re able to get around our community and into communities that need us this season,” Cancia said.

The Salvation Army wants to remind you they are still in need of Angel Tree adoptions and bell ringers for the season.

