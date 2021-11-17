Mugshots : Madison County : 11/16/21 – 11/17/21

1/14 Kidd, Ashonti Kidd, Ashonti: Aggravated assault

2/14 Darnell, Laura Darnell, Laura: Violation of probation

3/14 Epperson, Trimond Epperson, Trimond: Failure to appear

4/14 Link, James Link, James: Violation of probation

5/14 Mcmullin, Keundre Mcmullin, Keundre: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, reckless driving



6/14 Osorio, Joel Osorio, Joel: Possession of stolen property

7/14 Phifer, Nathaniel Phifer, Nathaniel: Sexual battery

8/14 Pipkin, Keon Pipkin, Keon: Violation of probation

9/14 Roberts, Jonathan Roberts, Jonathan: Violation of community corrections

10/14 Standridge, Tracy Standridge, Tracy: Driving under the influence



11/14 White, Nimrod White, Nimrod: Theft under $999

12/14 Williams, Andre Williams, Andre: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, criminal impersonation, evading arrest

13/14 Williams, Prince Williams, Prince: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

14/14 Woods, Ureka Woods, Ureka: Failure to appear





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/16/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/17/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.