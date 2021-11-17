Mugshots : Madison County : 11/16/21 – 11/17/21 November 17, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Kidd, Ashonti Kidd, Ashonti: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Darnell, Laura Darnell, Laura: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Epperson, Trimond Epperson, Trimond: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Link, James Link, James: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Mcmullin, Keundre Mcmullin, Keundre: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Osorio, Joel Osorio, Joel: Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Phifer, Nathaniel Phifer, Nathaniel: Sexual battery Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Pipkin, Keon Pipkin, Keon: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Roberts, Jonathan Roberts, Jonathan: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Standridge, Tracy Standridge, Tracy: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14White, Nimrod White, Nimrod: Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Williams, Andre Williams, Andre: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, criminal impersonation, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Williams, Prince Williams, Prince: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Woods, Ureka Woods, Ureka: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/16/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/17/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter