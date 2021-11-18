Services for Mrs. Ellen Irons, age 70 of Selmer, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at the Forest Hill Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Bethel Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M., at Forest Hill. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday from 1:00 P.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com