Mugshots : Madison County : 11/17/21 – 11/18/21 November 18, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/13Johnny Prather Johnny Prather: Failure to appear 2/13Carl Longmire Carl Longmire: Driving on revoked/suspended license 3/13Cloie Bolin Cloie Bolin: Failure to appear 4/13Detrick Witherspoon Detrick Witherspoon: Simple domestic assault 5/13Devon Stone Devon Stone: Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license 6/13Elizabeth Mirabito Elizabeth Mirabito: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 7/13Eugene McCurry Eugene McCurry: False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call 8/13Haven Sanks Haven Sanks: Violation of order of protection 9/13Kadiesha Scott Kadiesha Scott: Failure to appear 10/13Melissa Robinson Melissa Robinson: Violation of community corrections 11/13Paul Cearley Paul Cearley: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence 12/13Robyn Painter Robyn Painter: Identity theft 13/13William Newson William Newson: Driving under the influence, open container law The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/18/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.