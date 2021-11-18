Mugshots : Madison County : 11/17/21 – 11/18/21

1/13 Johnny Prather Johnny Prather: Failure to appear

2/13 Carl Longmire Carl Longmire: Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/13 Cloie Bolin Cloie Bolin: Failure to appear

4/13 Detrick Witherspoon Detrick Witherspoon: Simple domestic assault

5/13 Devon Stone Devon Stone: Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/13 Elizabeth Mirabito Elizabeth Mirabito: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/13 Eugene McCurry Eugene McCurry: False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call

8/13 Haven Sanks Haven Sanks: Violation of order of protection

9/13 Kadiesha Scott Kadiesha Scott: Failure to appear

10/13 Melissa Robinson Melissa Robinson: Violation of community corrections



11/13 Paul Cearley Paul Cearley: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence

12/13 Robyn Painter Robyn Painter: Identity theft

13/13 William Newson William Newson: Driving under the influence, open container law



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/18/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.