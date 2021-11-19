Chilly Tonight, Warmer Saturday, Rain Returns on Sunday!

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for November 19th:

Temperatures fell to the mid 20s this morning in Jackson and we are likely to be down below freezing again tonight. Saturday will bring a nice little warm up into the 60s. Another front will come by Sunday bringing more rain showers and cooler weather moving in behind it for next week. Highs will only reach the mid 40s for Monday. We will talk about increasing chances for rain on Thanksgiving and more on the cold weather moving in next week coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase a little bit and the winds will be calm for the most part. That will allow temperatures to drop down to below freezing for most of West Tennessee again tonight. Lows will fall to the upper 20s or low 30s for all of us. The wind chill won’t be much of a factor due to the winds staying below 5 MPH all night long.

THE WEEKEND:

The upcoming weekend will be very similar to the previous one for us in West Tennessee. Saturday morning we should start out around freezing and warm to the low 60s by the afternoon. Saturday will be mostly sunny and during the day the winds will change direction from the east to the south in the afternoon. Clouds will begin to move in late Saturday and the winds should pick up as well depending on the timing of the next system on Sunday. Saturday night lows will fall down into the mid 40s, but that depends on the amount of clouds that will have moved back in by then.

As the next front comes by on Sunday, another round of rain showers will be likely. Just like Thursday morning, severe weather or strong storms is not in the forecast. Highs Sunday should again reach the low 60s before the front passes. Depending on the amount of clouds hanging around Sunday night, lows could fall to the low 30s again. Winds will stay out of the south until Sunday afternoon when the front passes. Northwest breezy winds will move on in overnight into Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s for both Monday and Tuesday behind the late weekend cold front. Mostly sunny skies are expected for both Monday and Tuesday and more clouds look to move in during the middle of the week. Tuesday morning could be the coldest morning of the season so far with most of West Tennessee falling down into the low to mid 20s. Some teens cannot be ruled out as of now, so be sure to monitor the forecast if you have pipes that do not do well during extended cold spells.

We should stay dry until late Wednesday or Thursday (Thanksgiving) next week when the next storm system could move through. Showers are looking more likely then not for Thanksgiving right now. Showers look to linger into the day on Friday as well. There is a chance for some thunderstorms so we will keep an eye on the forecast next week. No snow or any form of frozen precipitation is currently in the forecast.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13