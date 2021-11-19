Mugshots : Madison County : 11/18/21 – 11/19/21 November 19, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/10Garrett, Daniel Garrett, Daniel: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Young, William Young, William: Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Ward, Curderise Ward, Curderise: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Robinson, Ezekial Robinson, Ezekial: Assault, driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Pate, Lydale Pate, Lydale: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Johnson, Sabrina Johnson, Sabrina: Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Harris, Danny Harris, Danny: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Green, Deondrae Green, Deondrae: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Gordon, Franklin Gordon, Franklin: False imprisonment, assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Fason, Jordan Fason, Jordan: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/18/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/19/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter