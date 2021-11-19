Mugshots : Madison County : 11/18/21 – 11/19/21

1/10 Garrett, Daniel Garrett, Daniel: Violation of probation

2/10 Young, William Young, William: Return for court

3/10 Ward, Curderise Ward, Curderise: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/10 Robinson, Ezekial Robinson, Ezekial: Assault, driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving

5/10 Pate, Lydale Pate, Lydale: Violation of community corrections



6/10 Johnson, Sabrina Johnson, Sabrina: Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/10 Harris, Danny Harris, Danny: Aggravated assault

8/10 Green, Deondrae Green, Deondrae: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/10 Gordon, Franklin Gordon, Franklin: False imprisonment, assault

10/10 Fason, Jordan Fason, Jordan: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/18/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/19/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.