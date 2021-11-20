Wet and Cooler Ending the Weekend But Sunshine Is Starting the Week

Weather Update – Saturday, November 20 – 4:30 PM

TODAY:

We had a nice Saturday today across West Tennessee but it was a little cloudy. Clouds continued to move in this afternoon and will continue to overnight. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies ahead of our passing cold front tomorrow. Expect lows in the mid 40’s. We should remain dry with rain chances not returning until 7-8AM tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

Rain chances will begin around 7-8AM and last throughout the day. Highs should reach into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Mostly cloudy skies will last with rain showers tapering off around 8-9 PM. Highs should reach into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. After showers taper off, lows should fall into the near freezing temperatures once again.



THIS WEEK:

Sunshine is returning at the beginning of the week with cooler weather. Monday leaves partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40’s. Lows should drop into the upper 20’s with mostly clear conditions overnight. Mostly clear skies continue Tuesday with highs in the 50’s. Lows should drop into the lower 30’s once again. Wednesday, clouds return with highs in the upper 50’s. Overnight, we should see lows in the upper 40’s with rain chances returning also.

Showers return on Thursday with another cold front. Highs should reach into the lower 50’s with clouds and rain continuing overnight. Rain should taper off by Friday morning with highs in the lower 40’s. Lows should drop into the 20’s once again/ This weekend, sunny skies are in store with highs in the 50’s on Saturday and Sunday.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

