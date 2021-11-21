Showers Taper Off Tonight, Bringing Cooler and Drier Conditions Tomorrow

Weather Update – Sunday, November 21 – 4:45 PM

TODAY:

Rain showers arrived ear;y this morning, bringing a cool and dreary day. Highs only managed to reach into the mid to upper 50’s but gusty winds made it feel quite a bit cooler. Rain showers will continue into the evening, tapering off after the front passes us. This will bring partly cloudy skies and lows near freezing tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

We’re starting off the week with partly cloudy skies and upper 40’s on Monday. Clouds should being to taper off through the day leaving mostly clear skies overnight. This will leave lows in the upper 20’s and even more sunshine on Tuesday,



THIS WEEK:

Mostly clear skies continue Tuesday with highs in the 50’s. Lows should drop into the lower 30’s once again. Wednesday, clouds return with highs in the upper 50’s. Overnight, we should see lows in the upper 40’s with rain chances returning also.

Showers return on Thursday with another cold front. Highs should reach into the lower 50’s with clouds and rain continuing overnight. Rain should taper off by Friday morning with highs in the lower 40’s. Lows should drop into the 20’s once again. This weekend, clouds return. A partly to mostly cloudy day is in store on Saturday ahead. A low chance of showers remains overnight into Sunday but doesn’t look promising. On Sunday, a little more sunshine returns with highs in the lower 50’s.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

