COLD Tonight, Warmer Wednesday, Rain Returns on Thanksgiving!

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for November 22nd:

Behind Sunday’s cold front, highs today struggled to hit 50°. Tonight, with mostly clear skies and calm winds, low to mid 20s will be possible for most of West Tennessee. We should hit the mid 50s Tuesday and low 60s on Wednesday before Thursday’s front will bring rain showers and cooler weather behind it. We will have the latest details on your Holiday week forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to fall off quickly tonight across West Tennessee. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid 20s and some low 20s will be possible.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies will allow us to reach the mid 50s into the afternoon but it is going to be a very chilly start to the day. The winds will start out calm and then become light out of the southeast. Overnight lows will fall down to the low or mid 30s depending on how strong the winds are overnight and how much cloud cover we will see.

WEDNESDAY:

West Tennessee should warm back up into the low 60s on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy and mostly cloudy by the evening. Breezy south winds are also expected but that should help keep our nighttime lows in the mid 40s. Rain showers are expected to move in overnight towards sunrise on Thanksgiving.

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers will hang around for the first half of the day. Strong storms or severe weather is not expected. As the day goes on the showers will move out and the skies will clear out Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s and the winds will be breezy switching direction from the south to the northwest in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall back down into the 20s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Another chilly day is in the forecast for Friday. Morning lows will start in the mid 20s and highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Sunny skies are also expected and the winds will be light out of the south. Playoff football games are going to be cold with temperatures into the upper or mid 30s for the games. By Saturday morning, lows will fall back down to the low 30s again.

THE WEEKEND:

Like the last 2 weekends, Saturday looks to be nicer then Sunday. Another front looks likely to pass through on Sunday, but rain chances currently are pretty low associated with the front. Highs will make it to the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 50s Sunday depending on the timing of the weekend’s cold front. Weekend nighttime lows will fall down into the mid 30s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13