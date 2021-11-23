Man under evaluation after shooting outside sheriff’s office

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department is investigating an incident that happened right outside their office.

According to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr., around 1:20 p.m., a 23-year-old man from Stanton came to the sheriff’s office.

Garrett says the man was trying to determine if he had an outstanding warrant, and was with two unidentified women.

Garrett says when the man and the two women got close to the entrance, the man pulled out a pistol, placed it under his chin, and fired one round.

Deputies heard the gunshot and went outside to access the scene.

There were no gunshot wounds on the man, just a cut to his chin.

Deputies called an ambulance, and the man is being evaluated at Pathways.

Garrett says the man does not have an arrest history.

